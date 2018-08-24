Work on the future Walmart continues to move forward as multiple Caterpillar vehicles and heavy equipment level and move huge amounts of dirt to specific places, according to plans given to Eleven Western Builders Inc. by Walmart.
“The building pad will take another six months to grade and then we start calling in subcontractors,” said Craig Stewart, superintendent of the project for Eleven Western Builders, Inc.
Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city of Tehachapi, said there are "no major hurdles so far" at the site on Tehachapi Boulevard and Tucker Road.
He added that the bottom of the foundation for the main building has been excavated and Eleven Western Builders, Inc. will be placing dirt back in the coming months.
