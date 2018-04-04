If you happen to see a huge yellow tent up and are curious about trapeze performances, juggling, clowns and motorcycle rider acts, then Walter Bros. Circus has a show for you. It's in town for five days for Tehachapi families to attend.
The first circus performance will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Other shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Monday. Saturday and Sunday there will be two shows each day, at 4:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m.
The circus is east of Kmart, on the corner of F and Mulberry streets. The show can accommodate more than 300 people at a time, said Fernando Walter, co-owner of Walter Bros. Circus.
“It's a fun show for the entire family with exciting acts and shows,” Walter said.
The Walter Bros. Circus. is a sixth-generation performing family that started touring in 2016 and caters to both English and Spanish languages. Many performers come from Latin America and the show will include contortionists, trapeze acts and a Globe of Death motorcycle act. The circus is family friendly; no wild animals will be used in any of the performances and alcohol and smoking will not be permitted, according to a news release.
“The beauty of Walter Bros. Circus is the ability to bring the show to the people by setting up our big top within neighborhoods throughout the U.S. where generally large circuses are unable to due to their size. With only having a tent with such a small capacity we are able to incorporate the audiences into the shows to allow them to truly feel as though they are in the ring with us,” co-founder Jonatan Walter said in a news release.
Tickets for the more than an hour and a half show are $15 for adults and $10 for children, with attendees paying only $5 for the 4:30 p.m. showings. Buy tickets at the door.
