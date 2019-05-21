Waste Management wants customers to know about its Memorial Day holiday schedule.
Curbside residential and commercial trash and recycling pick-up will be delayed one day throughout the week of May 27, according to a company news release.
Customers in the city of Tehachapi and in unincorporated Kern County should put their carts out for pick-up one day later than usual, beginning Tuesday, May 28 through Saturday, June 1.
Waste Management operations will be closed Monday, May 27; normal operations resume Tuesday, May 28.
Call customer service at 822-6871 for more information.
