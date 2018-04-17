Waste Management is now providing a second container for local businesses to separate their organic waste, as required by California law.
The Mandatory Organics Recycling program by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, also known as CalRecycle, is requiring all cities to implement organic waste recycling.
The City Council at Monday night's meeting approved an amendment to a contract making it possible for a mandatory commercial organics recycling program to begin, with the deadline to subscribe to the service by Jan. 1, 2019. There will also be a 3.10 percent increase in the cost of all commercial services, with these new rates starting July 1.
Businesses and multifamily dwellings with five or more units that generate more than four cubic yards of organic waste per week will be required to adhere to this new arrangement. There is also an option to choose the frequency per week or per month for the servicing of their 64-gallon curbside organic waste pick up, according to a report included with the City Council agenda.
Organic waste includes food waste, landscape and pruning waste, nonhazardous wood, and food-soiled paper waste that is mixed with food waste, the report in the agenda said.
Sandra Pursley, area municipal marketing manager for Waste Management, said the company and the city are required to tell CalRecycle how local businesses will comply with the state regulations. If this is not done within a month, a compliance order could be made, with the city not being allowed much input on how recycling would be handled.
“This is really a proactive step or preemptive strike to say, 'Here’s how we think is the most appropriate way and the least painful way for Tehachapi businesses to meet regulations,'” Pursley said.
Mandatory commercial recycling and organics laws AB 341 and AB 1826 were discussed also in the past when Waste Management took over city refuse services from Benz Sanitation.
In a letter to CalRecycle dated Feb. 12, City Manager Greg Garrett provided an answer to how Tehachapi will comply with the new laws. This means establishing a food rescue program, updating municipal code, educating and monitoring businesses and collecting organic material, which would go to the County of Kern's Mount Vernon composting facility for processing.
CalRecycle is a state agency responsible for helping reduce waste going to landfills, finding ways to produce renewable energy and fuel, and reducing emissions contributing to global climate change, according to its website.
It added that California disposes of 30 million tons of waste in landfills each year, of which more than 30 percent could be used for compost or mulch.
After the meeting, Pursley said, "There are just under 100 businesses and commercial multifamily properties in the city limits so we will be reaching out to those businesses proactively through a survey, local workshop, and site visits in order to help them evaluate their needs.”
She added, “We will be doing everything we can to make it easy for businesses and the city to keep in compliance with the state law.”
There will also be a specific commercial website for businesses in the near future, said Pursley.
For more information, visit recycleoftenrecycleright.com or call 661-822-5273.
