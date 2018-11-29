Waste Management is reminding residents to properly dispose of fireplace ashes to help prevent cart and truck fires.
"Ashes from the fireplace that appear to be cooled can still start a fire in the cart or collection truck and create an unsafe situation for all around,” Josh Mann, municipal and community relations manager for Waste Management in Tehachapi, said in a news release.
He continued: “That is why we are asking community members to follow safe disposal practices in order to keep their loved ones and our drivers safe this holiday season.”
A Waste Management news release asks that residents:
• Cool ashes for several days in the chimney or fireplace.
• After ashes are cooled, put them in a metal container with a tight lid. Then you can put them in your trash container — but never in the recycling or green waste cart.
• Don't put ashes in plastic, paper or wood containers.
