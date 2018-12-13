Waste Management is encouraging city of Tehachapi residents to drop off their real Christmas trees for recycling after the holiday.
City residents can drop off trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 11 at Waste Management’s yard at 416 N. Dennison Road, according to a company news release. The hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
You're asked to remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands. You can't recycle artificial and flocked trees; those should be disposed of as trash.
Call customer service at 822-6871 if you have questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.