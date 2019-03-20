Waste Management will hold a walk-in hiring event for people qualified for heavy equipment mechanic, driver and technician jobs.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 29 at its facility at 416 N. Dennison Road. The event is meant to identify candidates for future positions, according to a Waste Management news release.
Specifically, heavy equipment mechanics, drivers with HAZMAT and TANKERS endorsement, Class A and B drivers, and technicians can go to WMCareerDay.com to view and apply for future positions.
