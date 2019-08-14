Many students walked to school with their parents, exchanged high-fives and found their classrooms on the first day of school at every Tehachapi Unified School District location early Wednesday morning.
“I’m looking forward to students feeling valued and loved by their teachers and I’m excited for the new adventure together,” said Cummings Valley Elementary School first-grade teacher Molly Gubler.
Cummings Valley Elementary School staff welcomed students with a song, cheers and high-fives as the gates opened to allow parents and their children to walk to classrooms.
“Teachers and staff have worked hard to get everything ready," Principal Traci Minjares said. "We have a lot of new students and we are excited to get to know them and their families.”
Students expressed their eagerness to meet their new teachers, and learn new skills in the coming year.
“I’m excited that I have a new teacher, a new classroom and that I might get new friends this year,” said 10-year-old Isabella Nunez.
Nine-year-old Anelyse Billings, said, “I want to do art and get better at math.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.