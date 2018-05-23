Looking for another local farm option that will sell organic food and is located really close to the city of Tehachapi? Brite Creek Farms is breaking ground and is slated to sell organic produce to the public in August.
Hannah and Jay Shipman, Tehachapi residents and start-up owners of Brite Creek Farms, say that they bought the 57-acre property more than a year ago and with the help of an investor, who is also a good friend, started planning on raising certified organic produce.
“This project came about because we wanted to serve more of our local communities, as well with other healthy proteins and organic vegetables and fruits that we were eating,” Jay Shipman said.
The items that will be for sale include organic grass-fed beef and chicken, eggs and more than 24 types of vegetables. The kinds of vegetables will depend on the season. A farm stand will soon be set up to display items for sale.
“People are leaning more towards realizing that it doesn’t have to be absolutely perfect and beautiful, it just has to be great tasting,” Hannah said.
The family, with help from their three children, has been clearing sagebrush and rocks, planting and getting ready to move their animals onto the property.
The Shipmans want to create is a place where visitors can see how their food is grown, enjoy the area, speak with the family and develop strong connections. They have been discussing the farm with their neighbors and feel that the location will be a great asset to Brite Valley, said Jay Shipman.
He added, “We want the neighbors to be just as excited as us.”
A few experiences have brought them to this point.
Organic farming is nothing new to the family. More than 10 years ago the family started researching how to eat better when they experienced some health problems and wanted to use food to help instead of surviving on medication, said Hannah.
The business of farming is already well known to the family. Jay Shipman grew up on a family-run farm in Imperial Valley and went to college to major in agriculture. They will be using techniques such as catch cropping or growing items they usually grow faster in with the main crop. This will also help protect against pests.
In the past years, they have been selling their farm-raised beef to farmer’s markets in Los Angeles, throughout California and Community Supported Agriculture projects. These products have been raised on leased areas in Bakersfield and in other areas and now they have the goal of bringing the products to Tehachapi as land has become available.
The CSA organization brings together individual farmers who market their products directly to the community and sometimes offers residents the chance to purchase a membership to have a fresh box of produce delivered, said localharvest.org.
The times and days the farm will be open have yet to be determined. For more information visit britecreekfarms.com.
