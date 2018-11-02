Tehachapi students can experience breathtaking mountain scenery in the Sierra Nevada mountains and develop leadership and confidence skills by joining One Spade Youth Packers.
The nonprofit organization offers the opportunity to pack, ride, show and feed mules. Its founder delivered a presentation at the weekly meeting of the Tehachapi Rotary Club on Nov. 1.
This year the organization hopes that at least a few youth from Tehachapi will be interested in joining. Students will learn how to show mules at the annual Mule Days Festival in Bishop and help the U.S. Forest Service. It's open to youth ages 10-17, and is free of charge.
“The group takes youth that are from all backgrounds, whether they be at-risk or economically disadvantaged youth," said Luke Barr, a participant for six years. "We teach them good life skills. The group tends to focus on core values to get kids on the right track like good work ethic, honesty, responsibility, leadership skills and taking responsibility for their actions in what they do in life."
The group of up to 10 students per year focuses on improving self-esteem, accepting responsibility, being honest, setting goals and assisting others as part of their core values, said founder Reid Hopkins.
Hopkins added that when young people become teenagers, they start controlling many of their own actions and behavior. The program teaches them personal responsibility and how to focus on good work ethics.
“You have a good time and learn as much as you can,” Hopkins said.
To learn more, visit http://www.onespadeyouthpackers.org or call 1-760-223-1612.
