Traffic was snarled on Highway 58 for several hours Friday morning after a series of big rig accidents closed the freeway to traffic heading west.
Traffic was diverted at the Highway 202 exit to Tehachapi early Friday morning. California Highway Patrol and Caltrans worked to clear both areas. Big rig drivers and others even parked off of freeway exits, waiting for the accidents to be cleared.
At least two tow trucks were trying to clear the big rig that had flipped on its side on westbound Highway 58 between Broome Road and Highway 202.
The department received the call at 5 a.m and at 10:15 a.m. tow trucks had lifted the big rig and traffic was allowed to pass in one lane, as motorists waited at a complete stop and for more than 10 miles near Sand Canyon Road, CHP Officer Edward Stewart said.
Shortly after another big rig near Keene Road jack-knifed, but it did not block the road.
At 10:42 a.m. CHP was called to the scene, and reported a non-injury solo vehicle accident. Traffic was allowed to pass after a brief stop. It was possibly due to unsafe speed conditions and is still under investigation, Stewart said.
The Woodford-Tehachapi Road closed in the morning due to a third big rig possibly being stuck on the side of the road. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was investigating, with no other information available, Stewart said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.