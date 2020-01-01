The New Year is here. Here are some issues to watch in greater Tehachapi in 2020.
One door closes, another opens
Local residents were saddened by the closures of several businesses during 2019, in particular Dahlia, A Boutique, and the more recent, and sudden, closure of Dunkin' Donuts.
And the Tehachapi Kmart is now permanently closed. Managers and employees cleared the last of industrial shelving and other miscellaneous items the week of Dec. 16.
The building at 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd. was constructed in 1993 and has 91,540 square feet of rentable space, according to the Kern County Assessor Recorder’s Office.
Information on who might be a new tenant and the owner behind the name 710 W. Tehachapi, LLC, is unknown.
Larry Costello, public relations director for Sears/ Kmart, declined to comment on these questions and how many people lost jobs.
Key Budge, the city of Tehachapi's community engagement specialist, said the city hasn’t received any permit requests and “no plans have been brought to us" for the building.
He added the owner of the building is responsible for attracting any future tenant.
Kmart representatives announced in September that the Tehachapi Kmart would close its doors mid-December. That was only one month after the Tehachapi Walmart Supercenter opened its doors Aug. 7.
But when one door closes, another one opens, or so the saying goes.
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce expects to host grand openings for several businesses in 2020, including the Tehachapi Natural Health Market located at 20221 W. Valley Blvd., from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
The Chamber of Commerce maintains a calendar of events at tehachapi.com/calendar.
•••
What's new in school
Tehachapi Unified School District will implement a new science curriculum this month. According to Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, the curriculum was approved by the board in April.
The Next Generation Science Standards will offer students many opportunities to investigate, design, build and understand phenomena using a blend of hands-on, digital, video and print resources. For more information, visit twigscience.com.
The TUSD board also recently approved a change to the start and end times of the school day at the elementary level, in addition to some changes within the internal bell schedules at the junior high and high school levels, in an effort to bank time.
Since schools are mandated to have so many minutes of instructional time each day, the time changes will allow an additional nine minutes to be "banked" each school day.
The administrative staff, board and teachers will use those extra banked minutes by building in a late-start day when classes will begin two hours later than normal for eight Wednesdays of each school year. Late start days will offer staff the opportunity to meet and collaborate to better meet the needs of the students.
New start times will be implemented as of Jan. 6, and late days will begin in February. Information will be sent out to parents regarding the new start times for each school.
For example: Cummings Valley will start at 9 a.m. and dismiss at 3:26 p.m.; Golden Hills will start at 8:51 a.m. and dismiss at 3:17 p.m.; and Tompkins will start at 8:55 a.m. and dismiss at 3:20 p.m.
Jacobsen Middle School's schedule will not change. Tehachapi High School will have internal changes that will not impact start and dismiss times.
•••
Preservation of nature
Residents who live near the Golden Hills Community Services District Nature Park should see some work within the perimeter of the area.
Fencing around sections of the park is now being installed to help preserve the natural vegetation, walking paths, protect the animals and natural resources and keep off-road vehicles from entering the area.
“The whole point of all of this is to keep illegal vehicle use off the nature park,” said Susan Wells, general manager for the district.
The 151-acre nature park was purchased by the district within the last six years. It previously was an abandoned golf course. Restricting the park to be used by pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians will help preserve the natural vegetation and animal life, said Wells.
Construction work for the project is provided by local residents who are participating in the Farmworker Institute for Education and Leadership Development program.
The project is funded through a grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation, Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division in the amount of $573,203, according to the Golden Hills Nature Park Restoration Project Notice of Exemption.
Possible city projects
The city of Tehachapi is asking for the public's input on possible future projects for non-motorized improvements. The city has a chance to secure funds through the Active Transportation Program, Cycle 5, which will take place in the spring. The project is aimed toward areas such as sidewalks and bike lane lanes.
The city has received ATP funding from the state of California in past years.
You can email your thoughts, locations and ideas to Projects@TehachapiCityHall.com to be considered for future applications.
