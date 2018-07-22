Community members have certainly had a lot to say on the topic of appointing a person to fill the vacant seat on the Tehachapi City Council. Eight people applied, but the sitting council members didn't pick anyone the night of July 16 and nobody was appointed to fill the spot until the November election.
Here is a sample of the robust discussion taking place on the Tehachapi News Facebook page.
Marilyn Beardslee: "They couldn't even agree on a temp replacement?"
Stephanie Riffel McGrew: "These two men have the cities best interest a priority and know they work for the people of Tehachapi. Other council members need to remember this and learn to work together and not cause trouble. It isn’t junior high."
Dennis Wahlstrom: "Thank you. Ken and I will always have the City's best interest a priority. That is why you and others voted for us into office -- to protect Your interests!"
Lydia Chaney: "How much has Mr. Hetge cost the city for all his legal questions? Good to have someone watch dogging, but not when they keep spending tax payers money legal fees to satisfy their egos."
Annette Kirby: "I don’t want an appointee, I’d like to vote on the person taking the seat left by Ed. Thank you Ken & Dennis."
Virginia Semonious Staabs: "You do realize that the appointment is only until the election and because no one was appointed the council is short of people to represent the citizens."
Cliff Suazo; "I wish I could have been there for the fireworks."
Michelle Mendoza Vance: "I was there....Such a huge disappointment. Eight qualified candidates applied and two obstructionist didn’t even consider a single candidate... Our Beloved Mayor Ed Grimes would be so heartbroken."
Larry Barrett: "I disagree. Ed supported democratic processes. One of the unique characteristics being that the community members - in this case citizens of the City - will have the opportunity to VOTE for their next Council member. Sad that you saw any form of obstructionism, 2 Council members were promoting a fair process of democracy. Good for them! New elections are only 4 months away."
Christina Anderson: "The appointee would still need to be elected in November so the argument to leave it up to the people doesn’t fly with me. This decision only creates an environment where a 3-2 vote is impossible."
Esther Duffy: "Good, just wait for election 4 months away duh...."
