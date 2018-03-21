As the community has waited more than four years on the status of Walmart's groundbreaking and grand opening, a more specific time frame was announced at the March 19 City Council meeting.
Matthew Nelson, an attorney at Gresham Savage representing Walmart, said the company is shooting for starting the construction process in a little more than a month.
“We often apply about a month before we break ground, currently targeting to break ground in the mid- to end of April. We want the licensing in place by the time of grand opening, which will probably be February or March of next year," Nelson said.
On the council agenda was a request from Walmart for a type 21 ABC general liquor license, allowing the sale of beer, wine and distilled spirits for consumption off the location. It would also allow vendors to provide small samples of wine or other beverages.
After discussing the item, the council granted Walmart the license by a 5-0 unanimous vote.
The Tehachapi Walmart is set to be constructed off of Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard and be a “full-service retail facility offering dry groceries, produce, dairy and bakery items, fresh and frozen meats, along with beer, wine and liquor,” the council agenda said.
Easements, permits and other items for Walmart have been slowly coming along since 2017. To break ground, Walmart needs to request other permits.
