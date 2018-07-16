The Tehachapi area is not immune to one challenge of living in any rural place: transportation. You can call Dial-A-Ride, but only within certain hours, and only for service in Tehachapi and parts of Golden Hills. You can call the local taxi service, but are not always sure to reach them. You can take the bus that runs from Lancaster to Bakersfield. Or, you can go the route of finding your own transportation.
Although Uber and Lyft are looked to as a modern solution that can fill in the gaps where transportation is lacking, the apps do not function in Tehachapi as they would in a city — a handful of drivers working their own schedules is not a sure way to get a ride on a moment's notice. Not to mention, the drivers and companies are not making enough money on it.
"It doesn't pay....I think that it's not profitable enough for Uber and Lyft to work in those areas. It's just really expensive for the drivers," said Caroline Rodier, associate director of the Urban Land Use and Transportation Center at UC Davis. She explained how after the drivers are left going to and from potentially distant locations for a few, short rides, and the companies take their cuts, both are left with very little.
Trying to model Uber and Lyft: Kern County Dial-A-Ride
To give riders a more real-time response like Uber and Lyft, Kern County is planning to expand its Dial-A-Ride program by allowing users to request rides from mobile devices, said Kern Transit Manager Bob Neath. Currently, reservations are made by phone 24 hours in advance.
The idea stemmed from the county working with the Institute of Transportation Studies at UC Davis, which issued a report last fall on transportation options in the San Joaquin Valley. Rodier, one of the researchers on the study, said this approach has been shown to reduce costs.
However, the service would still have the same hours in Tehachapi, 5:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Neath said the demand response system could be able to serve two to three times as many people, but adding more hours and days of service is not an option given that the county has to make up 10 percent of its costs from fares, which are only $2 per ride.
“There’s no way by adding more hours we’re going to cover that cost," Neath said.
With 16,000 Dial-A-Ride boardings per year in Tehachapi, the city is pulling around $40 minimum per ride from its budget that goes toward transportation and roads, said City Manager Greg Garrett, who said the program is a waste of taxpayer funds.
"It's an archaic way of doing business," said Garrett, who added that this sort of transportation service is required by the state.
Although Neath explained that money comes from an existing pool of state and federal tax dollars allocated to the county, in Garrett's eyes, the money could be better spent.
Regarding state government, Garrett said, "They're sitting in these glass towers making up rules, when the real people like you and I have to work best we can with what we have."
Finding their own way
One Tehachapi woman named Angie, who did not want her last name used for her safety, actually tried being an Uber driver. After about six months, she dropped out, as did other people she knows, since the pay came down to about 50 to 80 cents a ride. She said even 50 miles round-trip would only make $10 to $12.
"You can't work for that," Angie said.
Now, Angie simply offers free rides to people in the Golden Hills and Tehachapi area with an optional tip. She drives mostly Fridays and Saturdays, but can take reservations during the week, and advertises on Facebook groups and in a local bar.
Angie compared Tehachapi to a barter and trade community.
"We have to do things our way, because the traditional way that the city has doesn't work in the country," Angie said.
Angie said this has also been a way to help the community by cutting down on drunken drivers. On nights like the upcoming Tehachapi Mountain Beer and Wine Festival, she or one of her friends who helps are sure to be working.
Cliff Suazo, owner of Dog House Saloon & Bar and Savannah's Old Town Saloon, said the local taxi service has been very unreliable the past couple of years in terms of getting his customers home. The company is run by a father and son, who only drive customers when they are available, or by appointment.
Suazo and friends like Angie have taken it into their own hands to make sure the people who come into the bars do not drink and drive.
"It takes somebody out of the community to step forward and help out," Suazo said.
As a service to customers, Savannah's and Dog House even has a shuttle that takes people to and from events like the rodeo or the Beer & Wine Festival, Suazo said, and will drop them off at home if they live in the area.
"If we had better transportation in town, we wouldn't have half the trouble," Suazo said.
Public Information Officer Darlena Dotson of the Mojave Area California Highway Patrol said there were 40 DUI arrests in the Tehachapi area in 2017, which has been steady for the past few years. She said the Mojave CHP holds just one to two DUI checkpoints per year in its entire region.
They have also gone out to the Beer and Wine Festival the past few years to educate people on their alcohol levels.
Garrett said that although transportation choices may be limited, people need to "do the right thing" and have a designated driver.
"Every community has its strengths and its weaknesses," Garrett said.
Transportation options 'down the road'
One idea that could actually expand rural transportation's hours of service and service range is currently being tested by Rodier and researchers at UC Davis, who are launching a pilot ridesharing program in the Lamont and Arvin areas of Kern County.
With this one-year pilot, Rodier said volunteers will be recruited to drive and take ride requests during their shifts of choice, say 7 to 10 p.m., their compensation being free hours of using the ridesharing vehicles. She said this could turn out to be more cost-efficient than something like Dial-A-Ride that requires paying drivers.
After seeing the results, the county can consider whether to adopt the model.
Ahron Hakimi, executive director of Kern Council of Governments, said what is being explored with UC Davis through a grant from Caltrans is for "down the road," but that the county is not alone in looking at these types of options.
“There’s been plenty of tests in other parts of the country, and what many areas are seeing is that transit as we know it today is being replaced by technology," Hakimi said. "Transit as we know it in Kern County, especially in rural areas, will change."
