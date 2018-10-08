Voters within Tehachapi city limits will soon cast their ballots for City Council.
Elections are taking place in three of the city's districts, plus for one at-large member of the council. For the at-large member, all city residents who are registered to vote may make a selection.
Absentee ballots are slated to go out by mail this week; others will vote on Election Day, Nov. 6.
Candidates for the at-large seat are Michael Davies and Pete Graff. The at-large seat was previously held by Mayor Ed Grimes, who died earlier this year.
In District 1, incumbent Phil Smith is being challenged by Clete Heckathorn. Additionally, Robert Fritz qualified to run, but told Tehachapi News that he was dropping out of the race.
In District 4, incumbent Dennis Wahlstrom is being challenged by Joan V. Pogon-Cord and Clint Davies.
In District 5, incumbent Mayor Pro-tem Susan Wiggins is being challenged by Clint Beacom.
There's still time to register to vote: You must register online or have your application postmarked by Oct. 22.
Each candidate was given questions to answer in writing. The answers of those who answered are attached.
