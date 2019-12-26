Residents in the greater Tehachapi area woke up Thursday to a blanket of snow and ice and a lot of road closures as a winter storm dumped 12 inches of snow in under 12 hours.
The storm started Christmas night and snarled holiday traffic when the California Highway Patrol shut down Highway 58 from Towerline Road east to one mile west of Mojave. The highway remained closed for most of Thursday, opening by CHP escort just before dark.
Lakenya Thomas, a Greyhound Bus driver who was a passenger on a bus heading from Sacramento to Los Angeles said the company directed them to take an alternative route.
"We knew the Grapevine was possibly getting ready to shut down when we were in Fresno so we were directed to come up (Highway) 58 to (Highway) 14. That’s when I woke up and saw we were stuck in the snow," said Thomas.
Thomas helped put chains on the tires but the bus became stranded a second time in the snow near Tehachapi Boulevard at 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Passengers spent the night on the bus until the Tehachapi Police Department arrived at around 9 a.m. A tow truck eventually got it unstuck and the bus made its way to the Baymont by Wyndham Tehachapi hotel.
Thomas said the group planned to stay Thursday night at Baymont by Wyndham and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites.
Many other roads in the Tehachapi area were closed Thursday morning and remained impassable into the evening.
Trees were reported to be blocking the roadway near locations on Highway 202 and Lower Cummings Valley Road as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday. At Old Towne Road, powerlines are reported to be down. Both roads were closed, according to kernpublicworks.com.
Other closed roads include: Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Banducci Road, Pellisier Road to Alps Drive, Old Towne Road, Cameron Road to Oak Creek Road, Tehachapi Willow Springs and Koch Street, Highline Road and Water Canyon Road, according to kernpublicworks.com.
"The Tehachapi area tends to get more snowfall when it's a colder storm and when it comes from the coast," said David Spector, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
The storm originating in Alaska is expected to move out of the area late Thursday, Spector added.
Various storm warnings anticipated the storm to drop 6 to 18 inches of snow in areas above 3,000 feet. A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for Tehachapi and the Fort Tejon area, including Frazier Park, Cuddy Valley, Pine Mountain Club and Interstate 5 through the Tejon Pass, said the National Weather Service.
