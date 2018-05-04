World Wind and Solar may soon move its headquarters to a building that is now vacant — the old Ace Hardware location at 228 Tehachapi Blvd.
“We are excited for this to be our first commercial development project and bring new life to a historic downtown building,” World Wind and Solar President Nikki Cummings said May 2 at the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting.
Cummings' news was among several updates on events and community improvements shared during the monthly meeting of business and community leaders held at the Slice Of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd.
Cummings said the 11,000-square-foot building needs to be remodeled and they are currently in the permitting process. The business is also talking with a contractor who has worked on similar buildings in Bakersfield, she added.
World Wind and Solar launched in 2007 when local residents Nikki and Buddy Cummings started their own construction company, traveling to jobs all over the United States. They relocated to Tehachapi in 2010 to devote time to renewable energy, land management and construction repairs.
Other news
• Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District General Manager Tom Neisler gave some company updates.
Neisler said the company completed its annual pump plant tour April 19 and that water from the state allocation has increased from 20 percent to 30 percent. If the allocation from the state is not raised to 55 percent this year, water from the aquifers in Tehachapi can meet the demand, he said.
In the works are plans to install water conservation fixtures around Brite Lake, other areas and parks.
• Wreaths Across America needs donations for wreaths for Tehachapi veterans who have passed away. They are placed on veterans' gravesites at Christmastime. For more information, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org.
• The City of Tehachapi received $3,500 from the GTEDC for Christmas lights to adorn poles in Tehachapi for the upcoming Christmas in July celebrations.
• A new program called Summer at City Hall needs more than $5,000 to begin offering services that aim to help increase youth participation in civic and local government, prepare them for employment, and develop a community project. For more information on how to participate or donate, contact Teresa Coatlalopeuh at 661-699-3899.
• The downtown Farmers Market begins May 10 and continues through Aug. 16. It runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday and is located on Green Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.