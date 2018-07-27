Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley has added two new leadership staff.
Bonnie Quinonez will oversee the clinic in Tehachapi as well as the other rural clinics in California City and Mojave. She has previously served in other health systems including the Dorothy Schneider Cancer Center in San Mateo.
Quinonez is from Bakersfield and served as oncology operations manager for Adventist Health Bakersfield between 2011 and 2013, according to an Adventist Health news release.
The hospital has also added Alida Lorenz, a registered nurse with experience in critical care, as manager of acute care services. Lorenz will oversee the medical/surgical unit and the planned intensive care unit at the new hospital site.
Lorenz has worked as Bakersfield Memorial Hospital's nursing house supervisor and manager of the neuroscience program.
•••
Multiple local business have celebrated their grand openings.
Advanced Network Solutions had its ribbon-cutting and grand opening with the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, July 25. The company, based in Bakersfield, offers IT support services and PC maintenance. Its service has expanded to Tehachapi, putting the city on a list of a number of other locations, from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles.
Advanced Network Solutions is located at 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite B-100. For more information, call 661-750-4942.
Platinum Realty Group's grand opening with the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce was July 24. Platinum Realty Group is located at 20241 W. Valley Blvd., Suite A. For more information, call 661-488-7411.
Seas the Day Play, an indoor play center for toddlers, had its grand opening Saturday, July 28. The center is geared toward children ages 5 and under.
•••
Cerro Coso Community College has a new dean of career technical education.
Maura Murabito, who most recently served as the superintendent of a regional occupation program in the Los Angeles area, will oversee 17 technical education programs across Cerro Coso's seven campuses, which include one at the Tehachapi Education Center.
Maurabito lives in Glendora, Calif., and will now make Ridgecrest her home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.