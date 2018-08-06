The city has hired a new public works director, Don Marsh, who is a Tehachapi resident and former maintenance manager, engineer planner for Lehigh Southwest Cement Co.
Marsh has experience overseeing capital projects and maintenance budgets, according to a city news release, which will help lead the Public Works Department. He has also been a senior principal for Stance Consulting Services in Bakersfield, worked as a process system engineer and has a mechanical engineering degree from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.
“Thanks to the leadership of Ryan Montgomery over the last year and Tyler Napier in the interim, our Public Works team is stronger than ever and I feel Don’s addition as leader of that group will continue to keep them on the right track,” City Manager Greg Garrett said in a news release.
•••
The local Tractor Supply through the month of August is celebrating "Out Here with Animals" to honor critters and their caretakers with everything from sales to animal adoptions.
The store is currently collecting food, toys and other items for the local animal rescues. In addition, people can register for a pet adoption event Saturday, Aug. 25 by contacting the local store at 823-1687 or going to TractorSupply.com/EventPartners. Registration ends Aug. 22.
Tractor Supply will also donate $25,000 in grants to ten animal nonprofits nominated by customers at TractorSupply.com/PhotoContest. The last day to nominate is Wednesday, Aug. 8.
•••
As part of an incentive program to encourage energy-efficient equipment, the SunSelect Produce, Inc. facility in Tehachapi is receiving $500,000 from SoCalGas help pay for new cogeneration engines, the energy company announced in a news release.
Cogeneration, known as combined heat and power (CHP), captures water, carbon dioxide and excess heat, using them to produce energy.
Approximately 12,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions and 7,000 gallons of water will be saved per day, according to SoCalGas.
