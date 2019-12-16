A special ceremony for Wreaths Across America was held at the Freedom Plaza in downtown Tehachapi Friday night. Coordinator Jim Jacobs was joined by local veterans, city dignitaries and a small gathering of citizens to honor the five branches of the military by laying wreaths at the foot of each acrylic monument, plus two more for the Merchant Marines and POW/MIA.
"Today, we are proud and honored to be participating in this national event to pay tribute to our veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms that each of us enjoys daily," said Jacobs (U.S. Army, 1972-75) in an opening welcome.
Following the presentation of the colors by Civil Air Patrol #46 and a prayer by Pastor Michael Clark of A City on a Hill Church, guest speaker Jim Rice (U.S. Army, 1969-70) addressed the crowd.
"I was in Vietnam for my 19th and 20th birthday," said Rice. "When I came home, it wasn't very nice... I did not feel welcomed, or that I belonged to the community, until I moved to Tehachapi."
Rice went on to say that, as you come off the freeway into Tehachapi, there is a sign that says it is a Purple Heart City.
"That means so much to me, and I'm sure a lot of other veterans," Rice said. "I just want to thank this community for making me feel at home. I feel very comfortable and welcomed, and I never enjoyed my life more than I have here in Tehachapi. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everybody here in this community."
Also braving the cold, chilly night was the Tehachapi High School Choir and their director, Shelly Johnson, performing "The Star-Spangled Banner."
"I'm so proud of my choir. They have so much heart and have so much passion," said Johnson.
After the placement of the wreaths, a rifle salute was performed by the Bear Valley Springs Veterans Association.
"This is a wonderful event. Everyone is out here no matter how cold it is so that we can honor our different branches by placing wreaths in front of all the monuments. I just think it's great," said Mayor Susan Wiggins.
The ceremony concluded with Marine Corps veteran Richard Oldenburg playing taps on the bugle and a closing statement by Jacobs.
A second ceremony was held the following day at Westside and Eastside cemeteries, where an additional 677 wreaths were placed on the gravesites of veterans.
The organization relies on donations to purchase the 700 wreaths each year. Anyone who would like to donate is encouraged to call 541-915-0877.
