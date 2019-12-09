The annual Wreaths Across America Day will take place this year on Saturday, Dec. 14. The program will begin at 9 a.m. at the Tehachapi Westside Cemetery, 920 Enterprise Way, where a total of 700 wreaths will be laid on the headstones of veterans, followed by the headstones of veterans resting at Tehachapi Eastside Cemetery, 820 Burnett Road. The public is invited to attend both ceremonies.
The public is also invited to attend a special memorial which will be held at the Freedom Plaza and Visitor Center, located at 200 W. Tehachapi Blvd., at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Seven wreaths will be placed at the service monuments.
"We have five wreaths, one for each branch of the military, plus two more for the Merchant Marines and the M.I.A./P.O.W. flag," said Jim Jacobs, Wreaths Across America coordinator and Patriot Guard Riders captain. "Those two, for the Merchant Marines and M.I.A./P.O.W., will be like the bookends."
Guest speaker of Friday night's ceremony will be U.S. Army and Vietnam veteran Jim Rice.
According to wreathsacrossamerica.org, the nonprofit organization was founded to expand the wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992.
Each December, wreath laying ceremonies are held at Arlington National Cemetery in addition to 1,600 other cemeteries throughout the nation, as well at sea and abroad.
The mission is to remember, honor and teach about the men and women who have served in our nation's armed forces.
The organization relies on donations for wreath laying and anyone would like to donate is encouraged to call 541-915-0877.
