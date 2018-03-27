A 16-year-old Tehachapi High School student who allegedly threatened to "shoot up" the school has been arrested on suspicion of criminal threats.
On Sunday, March 25, the Tehachapi Police Department received information from a witness indicating they had received a telephone call from an unidentified male who was making threats and claiming he was in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to a Police Department press release.
Tehachapi Police Department officers quickly conducted an investigation, identified a 16-year-old student who was from Bear Valley Springs and transported the suspect to Kern County Juvenile Hall. Officers also conducted a search of the suspect’s residence and did not locate any firearms or ammunition, said the release.
“All threats of this nature are considered extremely serious. Our Department will utilize all available resources to identify those involved and ensure they are held accountable for their actions. We will do everything we can to ensure the students and staff of all Tehachapi Schools are safe," said Police Chief Kent Kroeger on March 27.
This is the second time in a one-year period that a threat of harm at schools has been reported, said Kroeger.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222.
