A young, emaciated mountain lion found hiding in a tree at the home of a Kern River Valley family last week appears to be on the road to recovery.
Nala, as Wofford Heights resident Amy Watts named the starving puma, was tranquilized April 2 by state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials after Watts alerted them to the cat's situation. The puma, believed to be about 5 months old, was taken to a veterinary hospital at the Oakland Zoo for urgent medical care.
She was severely underweight at just 14 pounds.
“We are handling her as little as possible, and building trust right now is the priority,” said Erin Harrison, a spokeswoman for the Conservation Society of California, a nonprofit organization that manages the zoo.
The cat is eating well and appears to be gaining weight, Harrison said. She is being fed a kitten milk formula, along with stage 2 chicken baby food. Mice (not live) have been introduced to her diet in the last three days, and she’s said to be enjoying that, too.
Veterinarians report that Nala is already being "feisty," a favorable sign that she is behaving like a young mountain lion should.
The feline rescue began Thursday morning when members of the Watts family were beginning their day. The family dog started barking at something in a nearby tree, so Watts went to investigate.
She called a local game warden after spotting the young cougar. Since the incident, hundreds of valley residents have expressed interest in the well-being of the animal, as wildlife officials were not sure the cat would survive the weekend.
But now, indications are good that the wild kitten will recover. However, she will likely never run free again.
“She will be a placement lion,” said CDFW spokeswoman Kirsten Macintyre, who explained that once wild animals become habituated to humans, it’s no longer safe to return them to the wild.
That means Nala will eventually be taken to an accredited zoo or other animal sanctuary.
According to Amy Gotliffe, vice president of conservation at Oakland Zoo, orphaned mountain lions are a growing problem as humans encroach ever farther into the species’ habitats.
“Mountain lions are facing numerous threats in California,” she said in an email. “They are often struck by cars, killed with depredation permits, and illegal poaching.”
And when the mother of young mountain lions is killed, the young are unable to survive on their own.
“These factors culminate in the human-wildlife conflict, putting mountain lions at odds with humans in encroaching urban areas and developments, she said. “Nala is the 11th orphaned cub the zoo's hospital has taken in since late 2018.”
Gotliffe noted that even in these times of COVID-19, the zoo’s rescue and conservation work must go on.
“I am proud that Oakland Zoo can continue to support the critical needs of local wildlife, like this young puma,” she said. “Though we don't know the history of this cat or how she lost her mother, we do know that a cub under two years cannot survive without parental training and guidance.”
