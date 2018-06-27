All are welcome to join the city of Tehachapi for hometown fun in this year's All-American 4th of July Festival, which will include annual events such as the All-American 5K with some updates.
You may know the 4th of July celebration as the Hot Dog Festival, but the name was changed this year to focus on the holiday, said Corey Costelloe, assistant to the city manager. The other major update is the addition of more fireworks that will go on display in a "sky concert" synced to music.
To help plan out your day, here is a list of the planned activities.
7 a.m. – All-American 5K
Registration will begin at 6 a.m. at the Stephen Shy Building located on D Street, and the race will start at 7 a.m at Philip Marx Central Park. Registration is $45 if paid the day of the race. If you pre-registered, you can and pick up your packet between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 3 at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District Office. The office is located at 490 W. D St.
8 a.m. – Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast
Help raise funds for Tehachapi High School Warriors Football and honor Mayor Ed Grimes, founder of the breakfast, by coming out to eat some pancakes. Tickets are $5. The breakfast is from 8-10 a.m. at Philip Marx Central Park downtown at Mojave and E streets.
8:30 a.m. – Children’s Parade
Children can meet outside the Stephen Shy building to join the annual parade, which will go around C Street and Central Park.
11 a.m. – Food and entertainment
Vendors with food, drink, arts and crafts will be around the park, where there will also be performances by The Holloway’s and the Tehachapi Pops Orchestra. The Mutts in Motion Flyball team, which is based in Fresno and has performed across the country, will also be coming to Central Park.
Later on, head to the THS Coy Burnett Stadium for more live music from the Honky Tonk Truckers at 5 p.m. and the Tehachapi Community Orchestra at 7 p.m.
Noon – Flag raising ceremony
Flag raising ceremony and display of the Hero’s Wall will take place at the main gazebo.
5 p.m. – “Bad Bulls” at the Rodeo
The annual “Bad Bulls” show by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association will be back at the Rodeo and Event Center. Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for children ages 5 to 13 and free for children under 5.
9 p.m. – Fireworks
The Fireworks Spectacular can be seen from both the Rodeo and Event Center and the THS Coy Burnett Stadium. Costelloe said music should also be playing through speakers in downtown Tehachapi, so if you don’t make it to the rodeo or stadium, all you need is a good vantage point. Entrance to the football stadium is free.
Bear Valley Independence Day Community Celebration
Bear Valley Springs also has a list of activities Wednesday, including $10 hot air balloon rides, a free hot dog barbecue and an Independence Day Parade with Jim Rice, resident and Vietnam veteran, as the grand marshll. For a schedule, go to bvsa.org. A gate pass is required for entry into Bear Valley.
Parking
People coming to Tehachapi should note that parking along the north side of Tehachapi Boulevard will be blocked off due to the newly constructed bike path, Costelloe said.
