The Tehachapi Mountain Festival is coming this weekend with all the well-loved activities, such as the carnival, parade and, of course, the rodeo.
The Mountain Fest is in its 55th year and put on by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President Ida Perkins said, "It's a big tourist weekend, but it's also a big homecoming weekend."
Chairperson Stephanie Garcia of the chamber board said she enjoys the festivities each year and is especially looking forward to her high school reunion.
"For me, it's just the people and the classmates," Garcia said.
Here is a highlight of key activities. For a full rundown of the Tehachapi Mountain Festival, check out the Mountain Fest tab placed in the Aug. 8 issue of Tehachapi News. You can also find information online at TehachapiMountainFestival.com.
Mountain Festival Carnival: 6-11 p.m. Aug. 17; noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 18; noon to 9 p.m. Aug. 19, Robinson and D streets
Pre-sale ticket packages of 20 for $15 are available at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. At the carnival booth, tickets will be $1.25 per ticket or 20 for $20 and 50 for $40. There is also a pay one price day on Sunday, where for $30 at the ticket booth, you can get a wristband that allows you to ride all you like between noon and 8 p.m.
PRCA Rodeo: 7 p.m. Aug. 17; 5 p.m. Aug. 18, Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds
Nothing says Mountain Festival like an old-fashioned time at the rodeo. This year is set to bring competitors from across the West, including professional roper Rider Kiesner as the specialty act, said Dal Bunn, chairman of the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association. On Saturday night, you can also support cowboys in the "Though Enough to Wear Pink" campaign for breast cancer by wearing pink.
“This is the premier rodeo event of the year," Bunn said.
You can purchase pre-sale tickets for a $2 discount at the Tehachapi Albertsons, the Chamber of Commerce and Hemme Hay in Tehachapi. At the gate, tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for military, seniors and children ages 5-10. Gates will be open two hours before the show starts, so snag some good seats.
Royal Rangers Pancake Breakfast: 7-9:30 a.m. Aug. 18, Veterans Hall
Come out and support American Legion Post 221 as the Royal Rangers of Tehachapi cook up and serve breakfast. After you eat your pancakes, you can walk right over to the Mountain Festival Parade that goes down F Street.
Thunder on the Mountain Car & Truck Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, Green and F streets
This will mark the 21st year of the car show. While vintage vehicles are on display, you can also stop by Centennial Plaza to purchase raffle tickets for a Traeger Grill, a $1,000 cash prize, a Speedway Motors Pedal Car and a child's GMC Denali electric car donated by Motor City Buick GMC, among more than 300 small prizes, said Barbara Williams, co-chair of the Tehachapi Mountain Car Show Committee.
Williams said more than 300 cars could be in the show this year with entries from the Tehachapi region and beyond, so stop by.
Arts & Crafts Fair and Park Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18-19, Philip Marx Central Park
Stop by the park for lots of food, craft vendors and more!
"We're excited about our vendors ... we've got a great variety," said Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Ida Perkins.
Perkins said there are new food options this year and vendors coming from out of town. While you're in the park, you can enjoy a lineup of live entertainment from performers including David Reeves Carpenter.
Mountain Gallop 5K/10K: 7:30 a.m. Aug. 18, 6 a.m. registration, Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center
Registration is $45 for the 5K and $50 for the 10K. It includes a race shirt, swag and finisher's medal. Early registration is available online at www.tvrpd.org until Aug. 16 for a $5 discount.
Parking and other info
It is recommended that people park on the lots near the carnival. There is also designated handicap parking on East E Street near the Tehachapi Unified School District and at the rodeo grounds.
Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in Central Park aside from the Beer Garden area.
