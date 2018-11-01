Ada Darlene McElderry, 1937–2018

Ada Darlene McElderry passed away in Bakersfield, Calif., at Kern Medical Center, on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. She was 81.
Darlene was born on May 19, 1937, in Burbank, Calif., to Clarence Enochs and Lucille Pettis. Her one brother, Butch, passed away when Darlene was much younger.
She met her husband, Kenneth McElderry, at the age of 19 and was married on Feb. 14, 1957. They had two children, Patrick McElderry and Daniel McElderry. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband and both children, burying them all next to each other at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery.
Darlene was lucky to meet a man who became her partner and companion in the last years of her life, William Haight. She is survived by her partner, William Haight; and three grandchildren, Travis McElderry, Traci Pastoric and Daniel Iorio.
Darlene worked in several industries, but mostly worked for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for more than 15 years. She also was an avid beauty enthusiast and received her beautician license at a young age. She went on to sell Avon in her later years.
Darlene had a serious love for all things frogs, to the point her late husband said they took over their home in nickknacks. She loved camping and watching her boys ride motorcycles when they were young. She was an avid member for more than 10 years in her TOPS local chapter of Tehachapi, Calif.
For service information, please call Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. at (661) 822-6897.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with the arrangements. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.