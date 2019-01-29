Adelaide V. Beshoar, 1943–2019

Adelaide Beshoar, 75, passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2019, from complications of a stroke. Adelaide was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on Feb. 22, 1943. She grew up there, and in 1961, she met and married her first husband, Walt. They had three children: Brenda, Wendy and Wally.
She moved to California with her children in 1979, and over the course of 39 years, she worked in aerospace, sales, home remodeling and piano bar entertainment as a singer songwriter and piano player. In the late 1970s, she made a record with two of her songs, “Proud to be a Mother,” and “Wasting His Time.” “Proud to be a Mother” was adopted as the theme song for the California based HOW organization.
In 1992, she met and married the love of her life, Ben Beshoar, who passed away in 2007. The two of them often worked together in his electrical business and in 1999, they moved themselves and the business to Tehachapi.
Mom was a hardworking, honest, generous and compassionate woman who could do anything once she set her mind to it. She loved to entertain and treat people. Her favorite times were the holidays and getting together with family whom she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara; first husband, Walt; and her second husband, Ben. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis; brother, Dick; her three children and their spouses; her grandchildren Jason, Melissa, Johnny, Alisia, Brandon, Chris, Jessica, Alex, Walter and Dakota; and six great-grandchildren.
We loved her dearly and can’t believe our mother is gone and that such a beautiful, strong light has left this world. Mom, you will be forever missed.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.