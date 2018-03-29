Alan Preston Powell, 1947-2018

Alan passed away in Barstow, Calif, while traveling in his RV. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Alan was born in Hayward, Calif., to Preston and Betty Powell. He graduated from Hayward High School. He joined the family business and became a general contractor. Later he worked for Bayside Interiors in Freemont, Calif., until moving to Tehachapi in 2005.
He then joined the Tehachapi Lions Club and served two terms as president. He enjoyed traveling, motorcycling and boating. Alan had great love for his corgis. He is survived by his wife, Lorelee Powell; daughter, Joell Moncada (Francisco Moncada); and three grandsons, Francisco Jr., Christian, and Joshua.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
