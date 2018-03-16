Albert Elmer Mainord Jr., 1946–2018

A Celebration of Life for Albert Mainord will be held on Saturday, March 24, at 2 p.m. in the Tehachapi High School Gymnasium. He was 71 years of age. Al’s life came to a conclusion here in the historical railroad town of Tehachapi, and began as a young child near the rails, as his grandfather worked for the railroad in Saugus, Calif.
He lived in Sylmar, Calif., as a youth, where he met four good friends whom he kept in contact with to the end. After high school graduation, he went to California State University. His college career was interrupted as he joined the Army as a Morse code operator in Korea. When he got out of the service, he attended Antelope Valley College, where he played baseball and met his wife.
At that time, he was a physical education major. Thank goodness for many of us, he turned his attention toward mathematics. He then transferred to California State University, Northridge, where he graduated in 1977. Al had three teaching assignments before coming to Tehachapi. He was one of the lucky people who worked in a field that he loved. He had a gift of being able to explain mathematics in a way that his students could understand. He loved his students and would bend over backwards to help them. He also enjoyed coaching, keeping the time clock and scorebook at the games, working with mathletes, and lip-sync.
Al leaves behind his wife, two daughters and his son, and a younger sister. Our happiest family vacations were those spent at Bass Lake, Calif., swimming, water skiing, hiking and sitting around those smoky campfires. In the last years, the grandchildren had definitely taken center stage. He loved all nine of them and wished he had spent more time with some of them.
Al passed away on March 7, 2018. He will be with all of us always, and we will smile when we think of him. He was a kind and gentle soul.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care.
