Alice Naomi Young, 1924-2018

Alice Naomi Young, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Tehachapi on April 23, 2018.
She was born Oct. 9, 1924 to George and Frankie Arnold in Louisville, Ky. She grew up in Louisville and attended Clifton Baptist Church where she was baptized at 8. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and also became a Sweet Adeline.
Learning dressmaking in trade school, she first made pants for the Red Cross and then quilts at the Louisville Bedding Co. While making a quilt one day, Ernie, a handsome sailor on leave from the Pacific, was touring the factory his brother-in-law managed. He noticed an attractive young lady and asked to be introduced to her. Soon afterward, Alice married Ernie at Clifton Baptist Church and then spent her honeymoon on a troop train headed for California, where Ernie was to be redeployed. While her husband was fighting Japanese, she worked as a secretary for a company building war ships.
After the war, they settled in Quartz Hill, Calif, where they raised four sons. In 1963, she began working at Edwards Air Force Base as a transportation counselor, explaining to soldiers their rights and the regulations as they were assigned to various U.S. military bases around the world. There she came to know many of the test pilots and some astronauts, including Buzz Aldrin. They moved to Tehachapi in 1971.
After retiring from Edwards in 1986, she enjoyed traveling with Ernie in their RV, especially to Mammoth Lakes and Santa Barbara.
Through becoming more physically frail, her mind was as sharp as ever until the end.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Ernest Young; four sons, Greg, John, Ron and Rick; three grandsons, Daniel, Joseph and Joshua; one great-granddaughter, Cora; and two sisters, Georgia Caldwell and Nellie Bolin.
A memorial service will be held at Wood Family in Tehachapi on May 30 at 1:30 p.m. and interment at Bakersfield National Cemetery on May 31 at 10:30 a.m.
Alice will be missed dearly and will be received joyfully in glory.
