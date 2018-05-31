Allen Glenn Fowlkes, 1957-2018

Allen Fowlkes, 60, passed away at home under hospice care on May 9. Allen was the son of Icye and Sgt. Billy Fowlkes and was born at Edwards Air Force Base. He lived most of his life in Mojave, Washington state, Las Vegas and Tehachapi.
He was preceded in death by his mother Icye (nee Russell) and father, Sgt. Billy Fowlkes and step-father Lawrence Capuano.
He is survived by his daughter, Farrah, and a granddaughter, Emarain of Chico, Ca.; also his brother, Keith Fowlkes of Las Vegas; Sister, Carla Diamond of Las Vegas; Brian Fowlkes of Fontana; David Fowlkes of Tehachapi, who was in attendance of Allen's passing; and Lawrence Capuano II, of Marshfield, Mo., and many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to Joni Turk, who cared for Allen during his illness and was also there at his passing.
A celebration of Allen's life is pending.
