Anthony Robert Lopez, Jan. 29, 1964 - Aug. 21, 2019

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of longtime Tehachapi resident Anthony Robert Lopez. Anthony was born on Jan. 29, 1964, in Los Angeles, Calif., and joined our Lord Savior on Aug. 21, 2019.
In 1966, Anthony’s parents, Robert and Pat, moved their children, Juanita, Mark and Anthony, from L.A. to Tehachapi. They loved the community and small town way of life. He attended Tompkins Elementary, and Jacobsen Jr.High. He then moved on to become a Warrior, where he found his love of cycling and playing the drums. He graduated from Tehachapi High School in 1982.
After high school, he briefly worked at Calaveras bagging cement. He then moved to the Central Coast and for a short time, attended California Polytechnic University. Following that, he moved onto attending California State University, Bakersfield and obtained his degree and credentials to become a teacher.
He graduated CSUB in 1994, and began teaching at Tompkins Elementary School for a few years, then moving to Golden Hills Elementary, where he taught up until 2000. He then began working at California Correctional Institute teaching inmates, for a brief time, then went to the academy and became an officer. He retired in 2014 from his position as an officer at the prison.
When he wasn’t working, you could find him playing the drums or cycling through Tehachapi. He also enjoyed cooking, spending time with friends and his beloved Dachshunds Althea and Clara.
Anthony is preceded in death by his father, Robert Lopez (Bobby Jack), and his mother, Pat (Amparo) Lopez, both of Tehachapi. He is being laid to rest eternally, with his parents in Lone Pine, Calif. A celebration of life is being held for Anthony on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m., at Christian Life Assembly, located at 920 W. Valley Blvd. in Tehachapi.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.