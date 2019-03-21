Anthony Van Nocker, Aug. 5, 1958 - Jan. 21, 2019

Anthony Van Nocker passed away on Jan. 21, 2019, in Redding, Calif., with his loving wife, Carolyn, by his side.
Tony was born in Rapid City, S.D., on Aug. 5, 1958. His family relocated to Battle Creek, Mich., where he was raised and attended school. After high school, Tony served in the Army as an MP. When discharged from the Army, he started his career with the California Department of Corrections. Tony started at CCI in Tehachapi, and in 1989, he transferred to Crescent City, Calif., for the opening of Pelican Bay State Prison. He retired from Pelican Bay in 2007.
Tony is survived by his wife, Carolyn; mother and step-father, Helen and Tom Kennedy of Florida; step-mother, Louise Van Nocker; and his three children, Michael, Jason and Brenda. He also leaves his two step-children, Mark Robinson and Tracy Tipton Robinson; several grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; brothers, Jeffrey and Michael Van Nocker; a very large family of cousins, aunts and uncles; and numerous good friends. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Harold, and sister, Christina.
He was very proud of his military service and was a member of the American Legion Post 548 in Gasquet, Calif., a strong supporter of VFW Post 1381 in Crescent City and a member of Elks Lodge 1689 in Crescent City. Tony was extremely happy on a motorcycle or with a fishing pole in his hand.
Tony loved the Northwest Coast and said he would live the rest of his life in this breathtaking Redwood Country, and he did. At his request, there will be no services. There will, however, be a Celebration of Life later this year when his mother and brother Jeffery will be able to attend.
