Barbara Doria, 1932–2019

Barbara Doria, 87, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 23, 2019 after a long illness. Barbara was born on July 23, 1932 in Oshkosh, Wis.
When Barbara worked at Globe Union in Milwaukee, Wis., she met and later married her loving husband of 66 years, Carl Doria. Carl and Barbara made their home and started their family in Milwaukee. When they decided they had had enough of the long, snowy winters in Wisconsin, they moved to Northridge, Calif., in early 1962.
Barbara enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom where she nurtured and raised their five children, volunteered at the children’s schools, as well as volunteering with the Republican Women’s Club of Northridge. She joined a bowling league, which she stayed with for many years, and became an excellent bowler. Once the children were older, Barbara went back to work, as an office manager in Van Nuys for U-Bild, a mail order company that developed and sold patterns for do-it-yourselfers.
Carl and Barbara both retired and moved to the beautiful golden hills of Tehachapi, Calif., in 2000. In Tehachapi, Barbara was active in her church, Christian Life Assembly of God for 18 years as a member of the “Prime Timer’s” Group, and Ladies Bible Study as well as volunteering her time to assemble the weekly church bulletin. Anyone who knew Barbara knew she loved the Lord, her cats, feeding the numerous Tehachapi critters that made their way into her yard, her crazy socks, crossword puzzles, "Dancing With the Stars," the quiet beauty of Tehachapi and most of all, time with her family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Carl; children Michael Doria, Debra McNeil, Carl Doria, Jr., Gina Madden and Robert Doria; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Peggy Kuntz; and brothe, Alan Stuart.
Memorial Services will be held at Christian Life Assembly of God, 920 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561 on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care.
For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
