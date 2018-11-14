Barry Clarence Self, 1932-2018

Barry Clarence Self passed away on Sept. 13, 2018, in Bakersfield, Calif. He was 86. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Joan, and is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Larry, and granddaughters, Lauren and Brynn. He was a loving, carefree soul that always greeted us with an easy smile. Everyone was his friend. Generous to a fault, he was willing to help anyone in need. He is deeply missed.
Final inurnment is planned for 2 p.m., Dec. 3, 2018, at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, Calif.
