Bernarda C. Esparza, May 20, 1922 – July 8, 2018

Bernarda Esparza, a longtime Tehachapi resident, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2018, while surrounded by family and close friends at her home in Tehachapi. She loved her family, her faith, and her rose garden. No one ever left her home without a good meal. She will be greatly missed by her family.
A Rosary will be held on Sunday, July 15, at 6 p.m. at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 407 W. E St., Tehachapi, CA. Mass of the Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 16, at 11 a.m., also at St. Malachy Catholic Church.
She is survived by daughter, Mary, and son-in-law, Brooks Escherich; daughter, Coni, and son-in-law, Don Rodriguez; granddaughter, Jesica Fager; grandson, Matt Fager, and wife, Lindsey; son, Jesse, and daughter-in-law, Diana; granddaughter, Natalie Marzolo and husband, Ramon; grandson, Anthony Esparza; great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Daniel and David Marzolo; Katherine and Robert Fager; brothers, Eulalio and Florencio Corral of Chicago, Ill.; as well as extended family members, including several godchildren whom she loved very much.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Virgin de Guadalupe Society at St. Malachy Catholic Church or your favorite charity.
Interment will follow the Mass of the Christian Burial, at Tehachapi Public Cemetery Westside.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. handled the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.