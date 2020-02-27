Bessie V. Ward, 1937-2020

Bessie V. Ward, 82, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 in her husband’s arms and surrounded by her family in Bakersfield, Calif. She was born to Rev. Loren and Rev. Edna Wyble on June 1, 1937 in Kansas City, Mo.
She met her husband, Ralph Ward, through her brother when they worked together. They were married a year later and began their 57 years of life together, raising five children through those years.
Although she had originally trained as a PBX operator, she decided that she enjoyed dealing with children, so she worked with children and taught child development classes after her college studies.
Later she owned and ran a health food store in Tujunga, Calif. Eventually she joined her husband as vice-president of Ward Automatic Machine Products where she handled all accounting and financial matters. Deciding they needed a place where their children could afford homes and grandkids would have good schools, they moved to Tehachapi in 1984 with their business and all employees to an industrial building they had designed and built together.
Bess loved animals and had dogs all her life and horses for 40 years. She had an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and was an ordained priest of the Universal World Church. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved them dearly.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; her daughter, Ana M. Ward; brothers, Loren and David Wyble; and sisters, Bertie and Rosemary.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph W. Ward; sons, John A. Ward, Joel M. Ward (Carol), Jeff E. Ward (Debra), and Ralph E. Ward (Michelle); sister, Lola Poff; and numerous very special grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bess and her heart and soul will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service. A graveside service was held, and Bess was laid to rest on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Tehachapi Public Cemetery – Eastside. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future. Condolences can be made online at www.woodmortuary.net.
