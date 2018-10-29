Betty June Crowther peacefully passed away on Oct. 20 surrounded by her family. She was 92 years old. Betty had a long and joyful life. She had a happy marriage of 73 years to the love of her life, Jack. Her children, Geoffrey and Susan, their spouses, Lane and David, and her grandchildren, Sterling and Morgan, loved her more than words can say. She was the heart of the family.
Betty and Jack and their friends and family spent many happy hours exploring the desert southwest before moving to Bear Valley Springs in Tehachapi in 1989. Their RV had logged a lot of miles by the time they moved to Bakersfield in 2006. Betty and Jack were also avid Bridge players and enjoyed their time playing the game with their friends in both Tehachapi and Bakersfield.
Betty was blessed by a lifetime of happiness, fun times and sweetness. Her family and friends will fondly remember her loving, kind nature and her wonderful sense of humor.
To honor Betty’s memory, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society 661-327-7827 or the Optimal Hospice Foundation 661-716-8000.
A brief memorial will be held on Nov. 9 at 12:30 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
