Beverly Jean Lane Bemis, 1936-2019

Beverly Jean Lane Bemis was born Nov. 13, 1936 and died unexpectedly on Aug. 12, 2019. She was born to Earl and Frances Lane in West Lebanon, N.H.
Beverly’s family moved to Chino, Calif., where she graduated from Chino High School. She married Charles Purdue and to this union was born a daughter, Lori, and son, Todd. After the death of her husband, she married Ronald Bemis of Tehachapi.
Beve was employed as a phlebotomist for the State of California prison system in Chino and later transferred to Tehachapi. She retired in 2009. She was proud of her New England roots and cheered on the New England Patriots. She successfully bred, trained and showed Brittany Spaniels. She was a lover of all animals. Beve was an avid reader and member of the “Bookies” book club. She was an active member of Tehachapi Mountain Quilters, where she will be missed by many. Beve was a member of the Tehachapi Community Church of Christ.
Beve is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles Purdue; and stepson, Bradly Bemis. She leaves to mourn, her husband, Ron; children, Lori and Todd; brother, Dennis Lane of Smithfield, Va.; grandchildren; stepdaughter, Michelle Eastland of Idaho; nieces, nephews and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Beve’s memory to Tehachapi Community Church, 100 E. E St., Tehachapi, CA 93561.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
