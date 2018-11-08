Beverly Susan Schmidt, Oct. 6, 1953-Nov. 3, 2018

Oct. 6, 1953 - Nov. 3, 2018
Beverly Susan Schmidt will be buried in a private, family-only ceremony at Tehachapi Public Westside Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at Bear Valley Church at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16.
Beverly was born to parents Robert Richard and Louise Ann Dipre on Oct. 6, 1953. She graduated from Southgate High School.
Beverly was currently employed as custodian at Bear Valley Church. She was strong in her faith and devoted to Jesus Christ. She loved her church and loved being a NaNa to her precious granddaughter. She enjoyed traveling to the beach at Ventura and visiting the bright lights of Las Vegas.
Beverly was preceded in death by her father, Robert Richard Dipre, and her son, Erik Henry Gibson.
Beverly leaves behind her mother, Louise Ann Dipre; brother, Robert Richard Dipre Jr.; sister, Yvonne Dipre Colacion; husband, Raymond John Schmidt; son, Christoper Michael Gibson; daughter-in-law, Amber Nicole Shrum; and her granddaughter, Annabelle Lee Gibson. She loved her extended family, which included sister-in-law, Kim Mellinger; niece, Samantha Mellinger; and brother-in-law, David Schmidt. She was loved so much by many.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Bear Valley Church in remembrance of Beverly Schmidt, Bear Valley Church, 26180 Plateau Way, Tehachapi, Calif., 93561.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.