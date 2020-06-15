Bill Suitor, 1937 - 2020

William Albert Suitor, 83, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Bill was born on Jan. 17, 1937 in Barre City, Vt., to James and Ethel Suitor. Their family later moved to York, Maine where he and his three sisters were raised by their mother and dad.
Bill graduated high school in 1955 and attended the University of Maine where he studied Civil Engineering. Also at that time he met the love of his life, Marie Boyer, whom he later married. After graduating, Bill and Marie moved to California where they started their family and Bill got his first job with Caltrans. He became a professional engineer in California and worked as a civil engineer for over 40 years with the Division of Highways, Bridge Department (17 years), County of Sacramento, and Kern County Public Works Director. Bill officially retired in October 1994.
Bill loved the outdoors, golfing, camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing. His favorite sport was golf, where he was an avid and accomplished golfer, starting with his caddy work at the York Country Club in Maine. His love for the sport only grew as he got older. Bill would play four to five times a week and was crowned Club Champion several times at his home course of Horse Thief Country Club in Stallion Springs. Bill’s greatest golf achievement was his seven each “Hole in One” shots, including his four aces on all 4 par threes.
Bill was a true family man and cherished his annual visit to his hometown of York Beach, Maine to see his aunts, uncles, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. He was a loving father and grandfather. He was preceded in passing by his beloved wife of 55 years, Marie Suitor, and his son, Scott. Bill is survived by his son, Glenn Suitor (Katie); daughter, Elizabeth Bates (Crandall); his sisters, Linda Davis and Jane Pratt; and grandchildren, Cuentin, Colby, Bridgette, and William. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family residence on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3 p.m. We will remember Bill with some of his favorite dishes, fun stories, and vibrant life.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, CA. Condolences can be made online at www.woodmortuary.net.
