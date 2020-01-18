Billye Louise Deaver passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her Mojave, Calif., home after a long illness.
She was born in Muskogee, Okla., on Nov. 11, 1930, to August and Blanche Brose.
Billye arrived in Mojave in 1948, and worked for many years in restaurants, the local bank, as a matron for the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and deputy to her husband, Bill, when he was the local constable.
Billye and her husband of 61 years published the Mojave Desert News before moving to our nation’s capital in 1982, where she was office manager to California Congressmen David Drier and Norman Shumway. Together, they enjoyed traveling in the eastern United States, Canada and Europe.
She and Bill returned to Mojave in 1994, and have been active in community efforts ever since.
Billye was predeceased by her parents and her first husband, Ray Given; sisters Betty and Bertha; and brothers Jay, Bud and Paul.
A memorial service is being planned. Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc., has been entrusted with her care. Please visit www.WoodMortuary.net to leave condolences and see updated service announcements.
