Brian Eugene Sass, 1962-2019

The gift of siblings was our greatest blessing our parents shared with us.
Team Sass#
Brian E. Sass, 57, of Tehachapi Calif., died Oct. 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 14, 1962 in Casper, Wyo., and moved to California with his parents at a young age. He spent most of his life in Southern California, and always felt a close connection to Wyoming.
Brian was an accomplished asphalt paving expert, automotive mechanic and certified welder. He enjoyed restoring older vehicles, firetrucks and heavy equipment. He was highly respected for his work ethic and attention to detail. Brian loved to travel with his favorite four-legged companion Lizzy; together the two of them traveled the Western half of the United States visiting family and friends.
Brian is preceded in death by his father, Richard Sass; mother, Cheryl; and step-father William Sleeper (Dorothy Hough). He leaves behind his sisters, Pamala Marini (Richard) Battle Ground, Wash.; Shawndra Sass, Mojave, Calif.; and Kimberly Amparan (Vincent) Tehachapi, Calif. Step-brothers, Billy and Bruce Sleeper. In addition, he leaves behind nephews and nieces, Christopher Marini (Heather), Weston Marini (Tasha), Larissa Marini, Ashalynn Bowers (Jason), Colton Martens, Emily Amparan and Justin Amparan. Great-nephews and nieces, Isabella Marini, Wyatt Marini, Owen Marini (Christopher Marini), Taylor Bowers, Dustin Bowers (Ashalynn Bowers). Additionally, he leaves behind beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends from California, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.
Brian’s final resting place will be in Wyoming, where his family will hold a private memorial service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.