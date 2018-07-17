Bruce G. Renehan

Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.