In loving memory of Bruce G. Renehan, who passed away in his home surrounded by love on July 12, 2018 at the age of 67.
He was an intelligent, artistic, humorous and loving man. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, H. Joyce Renehan; his four daughters, Melissa, Serena, Cari and Johanna; and his 11 grandbabies.
He spent most of his life in search of meaning. Now the search is over and he has all the answers. If the unexamined life is not worth living, he truly lived his to the fullest.
He is preceded in death by two children.
A special thank you to RNs Traci and Karen at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley who took excellent care of Bruce during his time there, Optimal hospice services and all the staff who helped in his care and supporting our family in this hard time.
As he requested, there will not be a memorial service.
