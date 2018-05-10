Camille Crandall Barton, 1951–2018

Camille Crandall Barton of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away peacefully on May 6, 2018, at home with her family after a long battle with lung cancer.
Camille was born on May 5, 1951, to parents Lalonde Pinne and Elizabeth Freeman in Oxnard, Calif. She grew up in Los Angeles and attended Mt. Washington Elementary, Franklin High School, and later Los Angeles Community College. Eventually, Camille went on to work for the City of Los Angeles Fire Department as an administrative assistant for 15 years.
She met her husband, Greg Barton, and they were married on Oct. 17, 1975, in Los Angeles, Calif. Together they had two children, Johannah and Brian. Camille loved quilting, sewing, researching genealogy, and going out in their trailer camping with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Greg Barton of Tehachapi Calif.; daughter, Johannah and husband Greg of Sandy, Ore.; son, Brian and wife Kiley of Valencia, Calif.; grandchildren, Sarah, Justice, Jacob, Zachary, Jackson and William; brothers, Jon and Patrick; nieces, Athena and Elizabeth; nephews, Greg and Alex; and sisters-in-law, Mary and Leslie.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to City of Hope www.cityofhope.org.
Services are being arranged through Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
