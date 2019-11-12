Carol Ann Carnish (Stewart), 1941-2019

Carol Ann Carnish (Stewart) went home to be with our Lord on Oct. 27, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. She will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery located in Bakersfield, California. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth, and father, Carl Carnish.
Carol was a native Pennsylvanian born on Aug. 27, 1941 in East McKeesport. Carol was an avid Steelers fan.
She served her country as a member of the United States Navy.
Carol retired from Great America trucking in 2007, and then moved to California to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.
Carol, with her companion Gizmo the therapy dog, would participate with the USO to comfort wounded warriors in San Diego and comfort students during finals at Cal State San Bernardino.
Carol leaves behind her beloved Gizmo; brother, Chuck Carnish; daughter, Tammy; and son-in-law, Jim; four grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer, Ryan and Adam. Her seven great-grandchildren are Blayze, Dalton, Triston, Daiden, Ryder, Elizabeth and Brandon.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Nazarene located in Tehachapi, California, on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Church of Nazarene in Carol Stewart’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.