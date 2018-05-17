Carol Diane Imhoof, 80, passed away after a long and brave battle with cancer on April 9, 2018 surrounded in love by family and with dignity and grace.
Carol was born in Culver City and later made Camarillo her home to raise her three sons. Her passions included time with her family and dear friends, tennis, real estate, and her beloved dogs. Carol was a loving and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She made everyone around her feel special.
Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Sally Finger; sister Sally Ann Bryant (Richard); sister Fran Lewis (Earl); as well as son Scott Owens.CCa
Lovingly remembered by husband Ken Imhoof; son Steve Owens (Connie); Jeff Owens (Liz); granddaughter Ashlee Owens; grandson Matt Owens. Fondly remembered by the many wonderful friends and coworkers from both Camarillo and Bear Valley Springs.
As per her wishes there will be no services. Memorial donations in Carol’s honor may be made to the City of Hope - https://donate.cityofhope.org/Main/CardsForHope.aspx
