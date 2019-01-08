Carol E. Preisendorfer, Dec. 25, 1935 - Dec. 26, 2018

Carol Elizabeth Preisendorfer (nee McKechnie), our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away. She was born on Dec. 25, 1935, and passed away one day after her 83rd birthday, Dec. 26, 2019. With her passing, we are given the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments and a life well-lived.
Carol was born in Calvin, N.D., at home on Christmas Day to Alexander and Ruth McKechnie, and grew up in Sioux Falls, S.D. She graduated from Springfield Junior College and taught school in a one-room schoolhouse. She moved to Tehachapi, Calif., in 1950, with her first husband and two children, Daniel Kraft and Sherrill Kraft.
After the divorce, she met the real love of her life, Edward Paul Preisendorfer, on a blind date in December of 1970. They were married on Oct. 1, 1971, in the chapel in Yosemite National Park. Her family now would include Ed's three children, Mark Preisendorfer, Steven Preisendorfer and Gary Preisendorfer.
She then attended Fresno State University and graduated with a California state teachers credential. Carol taught at Tehachapi High School for 20 years teaching senior class requirements, i.e. U.S. government.
Carol also owned and managed a specialty yarn shop and taught classes on every level. She never had idle hands: knitting garments, toys, blankets, expert needlework in many mediums, sewing and quilting for every member of the clan.
Upon retirement in 1991, Carol and Ed purchased a motor home and began to travel across these great Untied States from border to border, coast to coast and Alaska to Mexico. In the summer of 1995, they moved to Grants Pass, Ore., where they purchased a lovely home overlooking the Rogue River. Carol said that the minute she walked through the doors, she "felt like I had come home."
She and Ed joined the Western Welcome Newcomers Club and soon got involved in many activities and made many new friends. At one point, she was the club president.
Carol was an ardent reader, five to nine books a month. She belonged to two book clubs, was an expert quilter, played Mah Jong, Pinochle and started a knitting club. She and Ed made many trips around the world including most of Europe, a monthlong trip to China and Tibet, as well as many trips south to California, and across the U.S. to visit family and friends.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ed Preisendorfer; son, Dan Kraft of Marietta, Ga.; daughter, Sherrill Adams of McKinleyville, Calif.; stepsons, Mark Preisendorfer of Tehachapi, Calif., Steven Preisendorfer of Mojave, Calif., and Gary Preisendorfer of Helena, Ala., 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, John McKechnie of Kirkland, Wash., David McKechnie of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and sister-in-law, Diane Andruszko of Brick, N.J.
If you would like to honor Carol's life, donations can be made to The Rogue Valley Boys and Girls Club of Grants Pass.
A Celebration of Life is planned for July 13, 2019, at their home.
