Carolanne (Gassaway) Bauman, Sept. 18, 1959 - April 21, 2020

Carolanne (Gassaway) Bauman was born on Sept. 18, 1959. She went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
She is survived by her mother, Marybelle Gassaway; son, Clinton Bauman; grandchildren, Jonathan Campo, Haileyanne and Annabelle Bauman; sister, Marianne and brother in law, Harry Critchfield; sisters, Suzanna Young and Deanna Brooks; and several relatives, too many to mention.
Carolanne was born and raised in Tehachapi, Calif., and moved to Tuolumne County in 1989. She loved horses, fishing, music, gardening and playing pool. She will be loved and missed by many.
